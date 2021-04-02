This Is Home: A look inside the Campus Martius Museum

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Campus Martius Museum first opened in 1928, in part, with the intent of preserving its biggest attraction, the home of early settler Rufus Putnam.

But it’s preserved a lot more, and not just the life of one person.

“We have a wonderful collection of furnishings from the period,” says Museum Historian Bill Reynolds. “Many pieces that belong to the Blennerhassetts, for example, that were bought at the Blennerhassetts’ auction, that fell into the hands of many of the early local residents.”

Exhibits have changed from time to time, but they all chronicle the area’s pioneer days-from the wilds to domestic life.

“You can step back in time and see how these objects and maybe even envision how were used in various people’s homes,” Reynolds says.

The Mid-Ohio Valley eventually became known, as the 20th Century dawned, for an oil and gas drilling boom. But even that, Reynolds says, got its start in the early pioneer days, with the discovery of oil in nearby Noble County.

“We have an exhibit on how the exploration, or hunt, for salt, as part of daily life, ended up in the beginning of the oil boom as we may even know it today.”

An added attraction in recent years was inspired by the David McCullough book “The Pioneers”, which brought a number of out of time visitors to the museum.

Among other things, the book noted a “first” that few knew about.

“When Christopher Malbone voted for the delegates from Washington County that would go to the Ohio Statehood Convention,” Reynolds recalls, “very few people know that Kit Putnam, a.k.a. Christopher Malbone, was an African-American, and maybe the first to vote.”

The pandemic has had its effects on traffic through the museum-notably, fewer groups from local schools. But overall, visitation has been steady.

Reynolds says the museum is always in need of volunteers, to supplement the attraction’s small staff, and to potentially explain the attractions to visitors.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.