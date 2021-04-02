Advertisement

Trial delayed for man accused of shooting Clarksburg councilman

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Antonio Dejesus, the man accused of shooting Clarksburg Councilmember Jim Malfregeot in September, stood before Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Bedell virtually Thursday morning. The hearing ended with Dejesus’ trial being extended.

He was originally expected to go to trial next week, however, Dejesus’ attorney Jason Wingfield successfully argued for an extension because of a complication delaying Dejuses’ psychiatric assessment.

Wingfield says they have found themselves jumping through hoops trying to get Dejesus’ records from a Delaware agency to use as background information during that evaluation. Experts from Clayman & Associates, based out of Charleston, are assessing Dejesus.

Dejesus is now scheduled for a pretrial conference on July 22nd and is scheduled to begin trial on August 9th.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Parkersburg last November identified
Fire in Lowell.
UPDATE: State Route 60 reopened after business fire in Lowell
Steven Siegel
Parkersburg man returned from Ohio prison to face charges in toddler’s death
Staffing shortages have forced these restaurants to limit their capacity.
Some local restaurants facing employee shortages
Braxton was a state champion wrestler for Parkersburg South
Former Parkersburg South wrestler Braxton Amos qualifies for Olympic trials

Latest News

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) visited the U.S.-Mexico...
Senator Joe Manchin visits U.S.-Mexico border Thursday
The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs will offer the...
Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Cutler, Ohio
WTAP News @ 6 - Memorial Health System hosts mass vaccination clinic in Marietta
WTAP News @ 6 - Memorial Health System hosts mass vaccination clinic in Marietta
Mass vaccination clinic now open to the public
Scott Stepp, 36, of Guysville, was setenced Wednesday to four years in prison for multiple...
Athens County man sentenced to 4 years in prison