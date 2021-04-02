Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Cutler, Ohio

CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Ohio residents 18 and older at two no-cost clinics:

Cutler Community Center

4550 Two Mile Run Road

Cutler, OH 45724

April 8, 2021, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 22, 2021, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment and learn more visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic. If you cannot make an appointment online, call (740) 593-0175, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance in setting up your appointment. Appointments may also be made by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or by visiting https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Community Health Programs will also be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Lawrence, Morgan, Meigs, Vinton and Perry counties. For a complete schedule of these clinics, please visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic.

Community Health Program’s mobile clinics represent one of the 18 mass vaccination sites announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in early March. This regional mass vaccination clinic is operated with support from the Ohio Department of Health, the Washington County Health Department and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

For information about COVID-19, contact the Washington County Health Department or visit the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 web site: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.