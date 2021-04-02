Advertisement

Vienna Daycare starts “Kids for Kids” Initiative

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA W.Va. (WTAP) - Olivia and Friends-Child Care and Development Center will be helping the community through its “Kids for Kids” initiative.

Owner Samantha Byers says the initiative was started to help raise money for playground equipment for the daycare and for the start of a community garden.

Through the initiative they have raised $4,160 dollars. Half of the money will benefit the Children Services Division of WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

“The things they are doing at WVU Medicine Childrens Services are amazing,” explains Byers. “I personally have friends whose children have had to stay, even here, after birth have had to stay longer than expected. They just do a lot of really great things to make kids comfortable and we wanted to be a part of that.”

Byers says that while she wanted to give back to the community, she also wanted to teach the kids about helping others.

“I like to try to do things where the kids are able to give back to the community and learn about giving to others and helping others,” says Byers. “So, we decided to try to turn this into kind of an initiative. We will be continuing to do things that help kids and families in the community. This was our first kids for kids event.”

The daycare will be presenting the Children Services Division of WVU Medicine Camden Clark with a check next week.

The daycare will be continuing posting about the initiative on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Lowell.
UPDATE: State Route 60 reopened after business fire in Lowell
Steven Siegel
Parkersburg man returned from Ohio prison to face charges in toddler’s death
Angela Sue Stark
Obituary: Angela Sue Starkey
Scott Stepp, 36, of Guysville, was setenced Wednesday to four years in prison for multiple...
Athens County man sentenced to 4 years in prison
Braxton was a state champion wrestler for Parkersburg South
Former Parkersburg South wrestler Braxton Amos qualifies for Olympic trials

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Campus Martius Museum tells Marietta's early history
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Campus Martius Museum tells Marietta's early history
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Kynlee Parsons
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Kynlee Parsons
WTAP News @ 6 - Jillian Harlow remembered by family and friends at life celebration
WTAP News @ 6 - Jillian Harlow remembered by family and friends at life celebration
Shanty Boat at the Ohio River Museum.
Shanty boat exhibit opens at Ohio River Museum
This Is Home: A look inside the Campus Martius Museum