Vienna Daycare starts “Kids for Kids” Initiative

VIENNA W.Va. (WTAP) - Olivia and Friends-Child Care and Development Center will be helping the community through its “Kids for Kids” initiative.

Owner Samantha Byers says the initiative was started to help raise money for playground equipment for the daycare and for the start of a community garden.

Through the initiative they have raised $4,160 dollars. Half of the money will benefit the Children Services Division of WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

“The things they are doing at WVU Medicine Childrens Services are amazing,” explains Byers. “I personally have friends whose children have had to stay, even here, after birth have had to stay longer than expected. They just do a lot of really great things to make kids comfortable and we wanted to be a part of that.”

Byers says that while she wanted to give back to the community, she also wanted to teach the kids about helping others.

“I like to try to do things where the kids are able to give back to the community and learn about giving to others and helping others,” says Byers. “So, we decided to try to turn this into kind of an initiative. We will be continuing to do things that help kids and families in the community. This was our first kids for kids event.”

The daycare will be presenting the Children Services Division of WVU Medicine Camden Clark with a check next week.

The daycare will be continuing posting about the initiative on its Facebook page.

