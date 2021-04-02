Advertisement

Voices for Children Foundation seeking more volunteers

Voices for Children Foundation seeking more volunteers
Voices for Children Foundation seeking more volunteers(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The pandemic has made it a lot harder for many social-service organizations to do their jobs.

One of them being groups working to help children who have been abused.

One local group says abuse reports have gone unnoticed during the pandemic because those who usually advocate for young people. like teachers and other adults, weren’t able to be do so.

But, now that COVID restrictions are being lifted and things are opening back up, the group says many cases are just now coming to light.

CASA in Parkersburg, which is part of the Voices for Children foundation, says it’s handling more than 300 abuse cases.

Because of that, the organization is looking for more volunteers.

“By standards by the national CASA they can only carry so many cases. So, we have to stay in compliance with standards, not overload them with 10, 12 cases, when they can only have three. So, we need volunteers,” says Voices for Children program director, Margaret Burdette.

If you are interested in being a volunteer, you can sign up for the program by calling the number 304-422-3390.

