Women of the World to perform at Marietta College

Marietta College launches six-week service initiative
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Women of the World will be performing at Marietta College April 5 and 6, after a performance originally planned for April of 2020 was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ensemble was formed with the intention of bringing female musicians from around the world together in order to creatively collaborate and learn about one another’s diverse experiences. The group sings in 36 different languages, and its members represent five different cultural backgrounds.

In addition to the performance, the group will lead an educational discussion, as well. The discussion will take place via Zoom and will begin at 7:30 P.M. on April 5. Discussion topics will include diversity and inclusion, ethnic differences and challenges, various  languages, racial prejudices, and the happiness that experiencing diverse music can create. Registration can be done online here.

The musical presentation will be available to a limited, in-person audience and will be streaming via the YouTube channel of the college’s music department. It will begin at 7:30 P.M. on April 6.

Additional information about the musical ensemble can be found on their website.

