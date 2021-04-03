COVID-19 W.Va. numbers for Saturday, April 3

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 3, 2021, there have been 2,482,239 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 143,106 total cases and 2,693 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Taylor County, a 45-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County and an 89-year old male from Brooke County.

“I believe brighter days are ahead for West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to work together to prevent further loss of loved ones due to COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,320), Berkeley (10,860), Boone (1,767), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (248), Clay (410), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,064), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,185), Greenbrier (2,526), Hampshire (1,637), Hancock (2,638), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,190), Jackson (1,803), Jefferson (4,107), Kanawha (13,298), Lewis (1,110), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,952), Marion (3,964), Marshall (3,189), Mason (1,886), McDowell (1,424), Mercer (4,415), Mineral (2,664), Mingo (2,325), Monongalia (8,697), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,034), Nicholas (1,397), Ohio (3,885), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,734), Putnam (4,605), Raleigh (5,665), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (643), Roane (539), Summers (733), Taylor (1,158), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,792), Wayne (2,767), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,187), Wirt (370), Wood (7,469), Wyoming (1,837).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

Washington County has 4,986 COVID-19 cases, 196 hospitalizations, and 105 deaths to date. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring 129 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County remains at Alert Level 3 (Red) with high incidence.

Rebecca Aber said, “With upcoming Easter celebrations, please remember that we all need to do our part to keep each other safe. The chance to celebrate with loved ones is not a time to let your guard down. Washington County is making great strides in vaccinations and in the reduction of cases, please continue doing what is needed to get us where we need to be. We are all in this together.”

If you choose to gather, here are tips to help you make your gathering safer:

Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for a safe gathering.

Limit the number of guests.

Remain at least 6 feet apart

Host outdoor gatherings when possible with family and friends who live in your community.

Encourage everyone to use masks and have extra unused masks available for your guests.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

If gathering indoors, increase ventilation by opening windows and doors or by placing central air and heating on continuous circulation.

Encourage guests to wash hands often.

Keep background music volume low so guests don’t need to shout.

Cancel your gathering if you or someone who lives with you is sick or has been near someone who thinks they have or has COVID-19.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Vaccination Dashboard, 27.37% of Washington County residents and 30.55% of Ohioans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 16.47% of Washington County residents and 17.76% of Ohioans received all CDC recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All the available COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Here is some important information to know:

How to schedule your appointment Ohioans currently eligible to receive vaccines can schedule their appointment:

Online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov ; enter ZIP code 45750 in the search field.

By phone by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Marietta Mass Vaccination Site is through the Memorial Health SystemLocation: Wayne Street Medical Campus, 330 E 8th Street, Marietta, OH 45750

Dates: Thursdays and Saturdays

Times: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., respectively.

Washington County Mobile Vacciniation is through Community Health Programs at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine

Location: Cutler Community Center 4550 Two Mile Run Road, Cutler, OH 45724

Dates: April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule your appointment through Marietta/Belpre Health Department, please call 1-866-395-1588.

To schedule your appointment through Washington County Health Department visit https://calendly.com/clinics-2

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities needing assistance can also call the Area Agency on Aging Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm dial 1-800-331-2644.

What to bringMany forms of ID are accepted to verify your name, identity, and age. You do not need to show proof of citizenship or residency status.

For more information, please visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.