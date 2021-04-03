Advertisement

Man dies in lawn mower accident

It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man is dead after police say he overturned his riding lawn mower.

The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday along County Road 64 in Mason Township.

Troopers say Gary L. Pancake of Willow Wood, Ohio, was driving a Craftsman riding lawn mower on County Road 64 when the mower drove off the left side of the road and overturned on Pancake in a creek.

Pancake was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

