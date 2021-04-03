Man wanted for shooting in Milton, West Virginia arrested in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio - (WTAP) -A man wanted for a shooting in Milton, West Virginia is picked up in Middleport, Ohio.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Thursday, April 1st, 2021, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Milton Police Department that a shooting had happened near Milton on Interstate 64. According to information from the Milton Police Department, Vickey Rice was driving along Interstate 64 when her boyfriend, Terry Bell, pulled up along side of her and fired a shot into the car.

Her 13-month-old grandchild was also in the car at the time of the shooting. The Meigs County Sheriff got word that Terry Bell, Junior was believed to be headed back to Middleport, Ohio. Deputies pursued his car from Story’s Run Road to the Hobson area of Middleport before the car pulled off along State Route 7.

Deputies approached Bell, who was compliant at first, but then refused to get out of the car and stopped following commands issued by the deputies. Bell was forcefully removed from the car for being non-compliant and the possibility of him still having a gun.

Bell was placed under arrest for having a warrant out of the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas and Meigs County Court. Bell was also previously released on an ankle monitor, which he had cut off days prior. Charges were also filed on Bell through West Virginia for the alleged shooting in Milton, West Virginia.

