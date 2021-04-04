Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy in Georgia

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his father in Georgia and is believed to be in danger.

Clayton County Police say detectives responded to a domestic disturbance at an address near Jonesboro, Georgia, on Saturday night. At the scene, officers spoke with the mother of 8-year-old Djahziah Matthews.

The woman told police she’d gone to the address to pick up Djahziah, but that Djahziah’s father, Dwayne Flemings, had refused to return her son and sped away with Djahziah in his car.

**AMBER ALERT** On 04/03/2021 at 2045 hours, Clayton County Police Detectives responded to the 2000 Block of Brighton... Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Saturday, April 3, 2021

Djahziah’s mother told police that Flemings “has made recent comments about killing the child and himself before returning the child to his mother, and is concerned for his safety.”

Djahziah was last seen in Flemings’ 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Georgia tag BLU4315.

Djahziah Matthews is described as a 4-foot-7 Black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police said his clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

