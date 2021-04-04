Former Parkersburg South wrestler falls just short at U.S. Olympic Trials

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Former Parkersburg South wrestler Braxton Amos took part in this weekend’s U.S. Olympic Trials in Fort Worth, Texas, in hopes of qualifying for the 2021 U.S. Olympic team.

Amos coasted through the semifinal round of the 213 pound, Greco-Roman division Friday, placing him in the Championship Round against G’Angelo Hancock.

In a best of three series, Hancock defeated Amos 8-0 in the first two rounds.

At just 19 years old, Amos will have multiple chances to attempt to qualify for the team in the coming years.

