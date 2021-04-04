Advertisement

Memorial Health System hosts mass vaccination clinic over weekend

This is Memorial Health System's third day of mass vaccinations.
This is Memorial Health System's third day of mass vaccinations.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Memorial Health System ran one of its biggest Covid clinics yet today. This marks the health system’s third day of mass vaccination clinics.

Cars lined up with people ready to get their one and done Johnson and Johnson shot. The clinic lasted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the goal being to vaccinate 1,500 people, according to Director of Primary Care Pam Newell.

Thursday and Friday night both ended with about 475 vaccinated.

Newell is excited about the progress mass vaccination clinics allow.

She said, “I think it’s gone amazingly well and to be able to have them supply us with such a large amount of vaccine is going to help us serve the community quicker and get everyone vaccinated a lot faster than the way things were rolling before so we’re excited.”

Memorial Health System is currently transitioning to pulling participants from the state list. Still, Newell assures us that, if you are registered through Memorial Health System’s site, you will be transitioned over.

