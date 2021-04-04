Over 20,000 eggs hidden at Parkersburg High School for Easter hunt

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission and The Gathering hosted what has been referred to as the ultimate Easter egg hunt this Saturday.

You can’t capture it in one picture but about 1,000 people showed up to the Easter egg hunt at Parkersburg High School. While that may be a lot of people, there were plenty of eggs to find.

And they were filled with candy too. On top of that, clowns made balloon animals, a fancy goat with a hat showed up, hot dogs were ready, and even a DJ was thrown into the mix.

Pastors Melody Smith and Aaron Jones said this year’s egg hunt was especially exciting.

“We didn’t get to have an Easter egg hunt last year. We didn’t even get to have an Easter service at church last year because of the pandemic so this was super exciting for us,” Smith said.

While last year’s event may have been canceled, this isn’t Natalee, Charity, nor Chris’s first rodeo. In fact, they shared some strategies with us.

Charity said the trick is speed, making sure you look at a lot of different hiding spaces. Natalee, on the other hand, said the secret is watching people hide the eggs beforehand.

While Easter hunts may be all fun and games, Smith and Jones hope participants walked away with something more.

Jones said, “We’re hoping that it was of course a lot of fun but the most important thing is that they heard the gospel message.”

Their message was presented through a skit and people also gathered for prayer.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.