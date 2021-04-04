Sheriff’s deputies investigate Easter Sunday murder

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Sheriff’s deputies are spending Easter Sunday investigating after a body was found in what officials are calling an apparent murder.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says it happened just off Main Street near the old Wild Horse Restaurant.

Sheriff Wood says neighbors called 911 at 5 am Sunday complaining of gunshots.

Authorities say neighbors told them the victim knocked on the door pleading for help.

The victim died about an hour after the call. Their identity has not yet been released.

Sheriff’s deputies are still on scene gathering evidence and processing the crime scene, along with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Pomeroy Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

There is no information on a suspect right now and they are presumed at-large. However, Sheriff Wood says there is no threat to the community.

He adds if anyone has any information, they should contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

