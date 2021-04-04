Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies investigate Easter Sunday murder

The suspect is still presumed at large.
The suspect is still presumed at large.(Kim Rafferty/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Sheriff’s deputies are spending Easter Sunday investigating after a body was found in what officials are calling an apparent murder.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says it happened just off Main Street near the old Wild Horse Restaurant.

Sheriff Wood says neighbors called 911 at 5 am Sunday complaining of gunshots.

Authorities say neighbors told them the victim knocked on the door pleading for help.

The victim died about an hour after the call. Their identity has not yet been released.

Sheriff’s deputies are still on scene gathering evidence and processing the crime scene, along with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Pomeroy Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

There is no information on a suspect right now and they are presumed at-large. However, Sheriff Wood says there is no threat to the community.

He adds if anyone has any information, they should contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

WSAZ has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
COVID-19 W.Va. numbers for Saturday, April 3
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
Three-year-old Jillian Harlow's life was celebrated April 2, 2021. She was diagnosed with a...
A celebration of life for Jillian Harlow
A man wanted for a shooting in Milton, West Virginia is picked up in Middleport, Ohio.
Man wanted for shooting in Milton, West Virginia arrested in Meigs County, Ohio
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in W.Va.
This is Memorial Health System's third day of mass vaccinations.
Memorial Health System hosts mass vaccination clinic over weekend
This weekend's class was the first of many.
YMCA of Parkersburg kicks off Family Fun Saturdays
One Easter egg hunter tells us the secret to good hunting is speed. You only get this on WTAP.
Over 20,000 eggs hidden at Parkersburg High School for Easter hunt