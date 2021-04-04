Advertisement

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 4, 2021, there have been 2,488,126 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 143,456 total cases and 2,695 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Ohio County and a 50-year old male from Wetzel County.

“Spring is a time of hope and new beginnings,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In our sadness today, we must not lose sight of the ability to move beyond the pandemic by prioritizing safety measures and vaccination.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,910), Boone (1,779), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,087), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,188), Greenbrier (2,536), Hampshire (1,640), Hancock (2,643), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,212), Jackson (1,813), Jefferson (4,120), Kanawha (13,352), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,953), Marion (3,976), Marshall (3,191), Mason (1,887), McDowell (1,427), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,670), Mingo (2,326), Monongalia (8,709), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,401), Ohio (3,893), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,738), Putnam (4,622), Raleigh (5,687), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (644), Roane (545), Summers (734), Taylor (1,159), Tucker (519), Tyler (658), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,769), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,189), Wirt (370), Wood (7,475), Wyoming (1,843).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pendleton County in this report.West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

