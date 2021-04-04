Advertisement

YMCA of Parkersburg kicks off Family Fun Saturdays

This weekend's class was the first of many.
This weekend's class was the first of many.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday kicked off the YMCA of Parkersburg’s Family Fun Saturdays.

Families gathered at the YMCA to get a workout in yoga-style. This, however, isn’t the only kind of event that will be featured at Family Fun Saturdays. Next Saturday will be boot camp, the next will be Taekwondo, and other weeks include activities like cardio dance, running, and more.

The sessions last one hour and are free for those with YMCA memberships. Still, it’s only five dollars per family if you aren’t a member. The mud run is the one exception to this.

Yoga Instructor Katrina Strohl hopes the sessions will remind people that working out doesn’t have to be all pain and suffering.

“I think that this is a really great thing to get families together, working out, showing them a healthy lifestyle and a fun way to do it because you know a lot of people think working out is just hard and it sucks and you’re sweating,” she said.

The YMCA will offer free child care for families with kids too young to participate.

Here is the schedule of classes:

April 3rd: Family Yoga with Katrina Strohl

April 10th: Family Bootcamp with Michelle West

April 17th: Family Tae Kwon Do with Danny & Jennifer Randolph from S.H. Kang’s Tae Kwon Do

April 24th: Family Cardio Dance with Kim Stone

May 1st: Running as a Family with Reed Byers      

May 8th: Family Yoga with Crystal Leonard

May 15th: Family Line Dancing with Sam P.

May 22nd: Mud Run at Jackson Park (Different Times & Registration Fees are applied)

May 29th: Family Tabata with Amy Paff

