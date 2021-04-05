Three houses involved in Clarksburg fire, one person transported to hospital

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - At least three houses are involved in a fire on S. Howard Street in Clarksburg on Easter Sunday.

One person has been transported to United Hospital Center by ambulance with unknown injuries, according to the Harrison County 911 communication’s office.

The 911 call came in at 8:16 pm.

Howard Street Fire, Clarksburg (WDTV 5 News)

The Clarksburg Fire Department responded and the Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, and Stonewood Fire Departments responded to assist.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.