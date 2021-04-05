Advertisement

Downtown PKB announces winners of Spirit of Downtown Awards

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB has announced the winners of its 2020 Spirit of Downtown Awards.

The West Virginia State Office Building is the winner of the Curb Appeal Award, which is sponsored by the City of Parkersburg.

The winner of the Person of the Year was Jessie Siefert, managing director of the Parkersburg Art Center. That award is sponsored by WVU Parkersburg.

Finally, the winner of the Business of the Year Award was the Artbeat Studio, which is managed by the Wood County Society and features the artwork of artists with developmental differences. That award is sponsored by Peoples Bank.

“To be bestowed this honor...truly is at the core of our mission of providing inclusive opportunities for our artists, and for all of the individuals in our community in the Mid-Ohio Valley,” said Brandon Gress, executive director of the Wood County Society. “The award itself is a testament to our artists’ passion and their conviction to create unique and one-of-a-kind pieces of art, as well as creating a social enterprise for themselves with our Art from the Heart shops...and the metalwork that is adorning Markets Street,” he added.

According to Wendy Shriver, Downtown PKB’s executive director, Members of Downtown PKB’s board of directors make their nominations for each category and the winners are then selected for each category.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Crash on Route 50
Fatal crash occurs at Red Hill Rd. and Route 50
There were no injuries.
Fire engulfs Parkersburg home
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in W.Va.

Latest News

MHS has openings for its vaccine clinics.
Openings at Memorial Health System mass vaccine clinic this week
File image
Career expo to be held for those with disabilities
Forecast for April 5th
Forecast for April 5th
What's Trending 4/5/21
What's Trending 4/5/21