Downtown PKB announces winners of Spirit of Downtown Awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB has announced the winners of its 2020 Spirit of Downtown Awards.

The West Virginia State Office Building is the winner of the Curb Appeal Award, which is sponsored by the City of Parkersburg.

The winner of the Person of the Year was Jessie Siefert, managing director of the Parkersburg Art Center. That award is sponsored by WVU Parkersburg.

Finally, the winner of the Business of the Year Award was the Artbeat Studio, which is managed by the Wood County Society and features the artwork of artists with developmental differences. That award is sponsored by Peoples Bank.

“To be bestowed this honor...truly is at the core of our mission of providing inclusive opportunities for our artists, and for all of the individuals in our community in the Mid-Ohio Valley,” said Brandon Gress, executive director of the Wood County Society. “The award itself is a testament to our artists’ passion and their conviction to create unique and one-of-a-kind pieces of art, as well as creating a social enterprise for themselves with our Art from the Heart shops...and the metalwork that is adorning Markets Street,” he added.

According to Wendy Shriver, Downtown PKB’s executive director, Members of Downtown PKB’s board of directors make their nominations for each category and the winners are then selected for each category.

