Advertisement

Fatal crash occurs at Red Hill Rd. and Route 50

Fatal crash on Red Hill Rd.
Fatal crash on Red Hill Rd.(WTAP)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash has occurred at Red Hill Rd. and Route 50 that involved a van and a motorcycle, and resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver.

The driver or the van us currently mobile and able to walk.

The motorcycle was headed toward Parkersburg and the van was turning onto Red Hill Rd.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Eastwood Fire Department, and an ambulance from St. Joseph’s Hospital are on the scene.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in W.Va.
There were no injuries.
Fire engulfs Parkersburg home
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident

Latest News

Forecast for April 5th
Forecast for April 5th
What's Trending 4/5/21
What's Trending 4/5/21
WTAP News @ 11 - barges floating free on the Ohio River
WTAP News @ 11 - barges floating free on the Ohio River
There were no injuries.
Fire engulfs Parkersburg home