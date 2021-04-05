Fatal crash occurs at Red Hill Rd. and Route 50

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash has occurred at Red Hill Rd. and Route 50 that involved a van and a motorcycle, and resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver.

The driver or the van us currently mobile and able to walk.

The motorcycle was headed toward Parkersburg and the van was turning onto Red Hill Rd.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Eastwood Fire Department, and an ambulance from St. Joseph’s Hospital are on the scene.

