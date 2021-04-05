Advertisement

Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law...
News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law enforcement has responded to bring the jail under control.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Inmates have broken windows, set a fire and thrown debris at a St. Louis jail that has been plagued by uprisings in recent months.

News outlets report the riot broke out Sunday night at the City Justice Center. Law enforcement has responded to bring the jail under control. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

The jail has been the site of multiple riots over the past several months, including a revolt in February involving more than 100 detainees.

Inmates have voiced concerns about conditions at the jail and the coronavirus pandemic. A task force has been appointed to examine the issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in W.Va.
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
Three barges float down Ohio River Sunday afternoon.
Three barges float down the Ohio River
This is Memorial Health System's third day of mass vaccinations.
Memorial Health System hosts mass vaccination clinic over weekend

Latest News

Forecast for April 5th
Forecast for April 5th
What's Trending 4/5/21
What's Trending 4/5/21
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Latest attack pushes US Capitol Police further toward crisis
FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami....
Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers