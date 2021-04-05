Career expo to be held for those with disabilities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - SW Resources will host a career expo on Friday at the Grand Central Mall intended for area residents living with disabilities. It will take place between 10 A.M. and 2 P.M.

The expo will primarily feature resources intended to help individuals seeking vocational training and information on vocational opportunities that may be available to them, as well as some information about current job opportunities.

Representatives from SW Resources will be present, as well as staff from the Department of Rehabilitation Services, the state’s Career Connections program, Job Corps, and the Wood County Society.

The organization has a variety of funding sources to assist individuals looking for training, and they’ve seen success in terms of helping area residents find jobs at prominent local companies like Mister Bee’s, Really Cheap Geeks, and more.

The organization said an event like this is necessary because it serves a community that is often forgotten, and because it strives to debunk the concerns some employers may have about the way an employee’s disability may impact their work. The organization asserts that those it helps find positions for go on to become highly dependable employees.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.