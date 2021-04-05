Local library launches delivery service

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna Public Library has launched a home delivery service.

Adult and Outreach Services Coordinator Megan Dowler said the service was inspired by some of their elderly clientele. Some were having challenges getting to the library due to physical issues and some were afraid to go because of Covid.

How it works is simple. You fill out a request form and schedule times for items to be delivered. There are multiple ways you can go about filling out your request form. One is by library staff over the phone or you can have it mailed or emailed to you.

The service is free but you must have a library card and live in the Vienna 26105 zip code. Remember, signing up for a library card is free.

Dowler elaborated more on how the service works.

“They either already have a predetermined time that I bring materials to them or they can call and say I’m done with the things I have can you bring more to me and then we set up a time for me to do that.”

You can order anything you can physically check out at the library through this service. This includes music, audio books, and more.

For more information, you can call the library at 304-295-7771.

