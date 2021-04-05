Marietta College to vaccinate students this week

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is expected to begin this week vaccinating its students for COVID-19.

An exact date isn’t firm, but the College Relations Director Tom Perry says the college will offer vaccinations to its students one day this week.

It has maintained a low level of COVID-19 cases this school year-the number to date is 230-and the hope is, vaccinating students will keep it that way.

They’re becoming available not only while spring is here, but, also, Marietta College, like others in Ohio and West Virginia, is a month from senior graduation.

”This is a really good opportunity for a large number of our student population to get vaccinated before they go home,” Perry says. “Obviously, to prepare them for what’s next in their life, whether they’re graduating, getting ready for a job or going to grad school, or in preparation for coming back in the fall.”

Last Week, Governor Mike DeWine announced plans to vaccinate students on Ohio college campuses. As the state advises, the shots are voluntary, but encouraged for college students.

The vaccines for younger people are becoming available from Ohio for people starting at 16 years of age.

Marietta also continues testing its student population for the virus once a week.

