Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach

Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed ashore Sunday.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CNN) – Florida beachgoers were kept away from a section of the coast at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Easter Sunday after the discovery of a naval mine that had washed ashore.

A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the mine around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s bomb squad was called out to investigate, along with military authorities.

The mine was marked “inert,” which means it might have been used as a dummy mine for training purposes.

The mine was safely removed and the U.S. Air Force is examining it to find out more about its origin.

