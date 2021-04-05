Obituary: Bernice Dolores Rake

Bernice Dolores Rake, 85, of Whipple passed away at 1:40 pm, Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 19, 1935 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Durward and Dora Powell Gumm.

Dolores was a devoted wife. She was also a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and loved quilting. She will be greatly missed. She was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church.

On August 2, 1955, she married Larry Rake who survives with 5 daughters and 1 son: Sherry (Bruce) Abbott of Athens, Dianna Wharton of Marietta, Brenda (Dan) Turner of Rio Grande, OH, Susie Rake of Marietta, Danny (Pam) Rake of New Matamoras, Beckey Rake of Marietta; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers: Arlen (Judy) Gumm of Marietta, Robert (Ardena) Gumm of Jackson, TN, Ronnie (Beth) Gumm of Harleton, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Bud and Kenny Gumm.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to Amedisys/Hospice for their special care.

The family will greet friends on Tuesday (April 6) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by private graveside services. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

