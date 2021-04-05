Obituary: Jane P. Turley

Jane P. Turley of Parkersburg, WV died peacefully at home on Friday, April 2, 2021 in her 98th year. She was born November 30, 1922 and was the daughter of the late A. P. and Vena Brast Turley. Jane was a teacher and educator. She enjoyed golf, reading, and travel during her younger years.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin William Turley, Sr., her sister-in-law Patricia Turley, two nephews, Edwin William Turley, Jr, and Hans Walker Turley and good friend, Mary Ann Pettigrew.

She is survived by one niece, Pamela Turley Daly, and one great niece, Christina Daly, and one great nephew, Andrew Daly, wife Amy, and son, Wyeth, and cousin, Mary Showalter. Great appreciation is extended to friend, Barbara Hite, the Comfort Keepers, Housecalls Hospice, and Camden Clark WVU Hospital, who cared generously for Jane in her final days.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 532 Market St. Parkersburg, WV 26101 on Monday, April 12th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Rice officiating. Visitation and reception will take place at 10:00 a.m., one hour before the funeral Mass. Masks and distancing is required. Internment in columbarium at Mt Carmel Cemetery, 23rd Street, Parkersburg.

Memorials preferred to the Human Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th St. Parkersburg, WV 26101, or the Sisters Health Foundation, 4420 Rosemar Center, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

