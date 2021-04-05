Obituary: Roger G. Haynes

Roger G. Haynes, 58 of Parkersburg, WV. gained his wings doing what he loved to do the best, camping at the Glady in Bowden WV. along his side was his loving wife and his best friend, his companion Tee Tee “Fluffy”.

Roger was born December 1, 1962 to the parents of Iris Ferrebee of Parkersburg and the late Walter G. Haynes Jr.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1982. He had retired from the Mid Ohio Valley Regional Airport with 30 years of service as the Maintenance Chief of Operations.

Roger loved hunting, fishing, boating and most of all camping with his family. He loved his family and they meant everything to him.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shelly Kupfner Haynes of Parkersburg. His children, Danielle Haynes (Adam McGary), Jonathan Haynes (Carl Isaacs) and Justin Haynes. His granddaughters that meant the world to him, Abigail Haynes and Ada McGary. Six step grandchildren, Carly, Adrienne, Timothy and Sophia Isaacs and Addison and Sophie McGary .One sister, Karen Haynes and two half siblings, Bobbie Ferrebee and Vickie Lent.

His brother in law, Charlie Kupfner Jr. (Stacey) His sister in law, Stephanie Kupfner and his father and mother in law, Charlie Kupfner and Pat Kupfner Sr.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

