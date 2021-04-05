Advertisement

One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Wheeling

Wheeling Police and Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle fire and multi-vehicle accident. It is confirmed one person has died and three others are injured.(Wheeling Fire Department)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wheeling Police Department responded to a vehicle fire and a multi-vehicle crash according to their Facebook page. It has been confirmed that one person has died and three others are injured in the accident. The identities of the victims are unknown.

The accident occurred at the I-70/I-470 merge in Elm Grove and all eastbound lanes are currently closed on both interstates.

The post said to expect I-470 & 70 to be closed for the next few hours as the Wheeling Fire Department is on scene continuing to put out the vehicle fire.

Officials advise that the traffic units are attempting to pull traffic off I-70 onto US 40 and to avoid area if possible.

