One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wheeling Police Department responded to a vehicle fire and a multi-vehicle crash according to their Facebook page. It has been confirmed that one person has died and three others are injured in the accident. The identities of the victims are unknown.

The accident occurred at the I-70/I-470 merge in Elm Grove and all eastbound lanes are currently closed on both interstates.

The post said to expect I-470 & 70 to be closed for the next few hours as the Wheeling Fire Department is on scene continuing to put out the vehicle fire.

Officials advise that the traffic units are attempting to pull traffic off I-70 onto US 40 and to avoid area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.