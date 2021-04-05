Openings at Memorial Health System mass vaccine clinic this week

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System says it still has openings on Thursday (April 8) and Friday (April 9) this week for its mass vaccination clinic.

You are eligible if you live in West Virginia. This is the appointment form you fill out: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/mhsystem.org

An appointment is required. The clinics are at Wayne Street Medical Campus, 330 E 8th Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

More information: http://mhsystem.org/CORONAVIRUS/#anchor-covid-19vaccinewaitlist

https://vaccinefinder.org/

