Advertisement

SKorea’s LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business

A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South...
A logo of LG Electronics Inc. is seen outside of the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 5, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services.

LG’s board approved the shift in strategy and the company expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July, it said in a statement.

LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.

It was still No. 3 in North America, with a 13% market share behind Apple’s 39% and Samsung’s 30% as of the third-quarter of 2020, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

LG earlier said it was assessing its strategy as it reported that its sales rose 5% from a year earlier in the last quarter of 2020 but profitability declined do to sluggish sales of premium products.

The company said it was selling its phone inventory and would continue to provide services and support for various periods of time depending on where they are sold.

Details related to jobs would be decided “at the local level,” it said.

The company’s shares fell 2.5% on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday in W.Va.
It happened Saturday morning on County Road 64 in Mason Township.
Man dies in lawn mower accident
Three barges float down Ohio River Sunday afternoon.
Three barges float down the Ohio River
This is Memorial Health System's third day of mass vaccinations.
Memorial Health System hosts mass vaccination clinic over weekend

Latest News

Italy was in lockdown over the holiday, and residents were urged to stay home. The Vatican...
Pope Francis urges COVID-19 vaccinations for poor after scaled-down Easter mass
While the 16-year-old dog died recently, her story made a lasting impact on many, offering...
Mobile bed lets elderly dog go for walk, enjoy park before her death
Tom Antonino and his wife handcrafted a mobile bed for their dog, 16-year-old Cocoa, after she...
Owner makes mobile bed for elderly dog with trouble walking
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says