Advertisement

6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Six people were found fatally shot in a suburban Dallas home after police say two brothers made a plan to kill four family members and themselves.

Officers in Allen, Texas, went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Monday. Police say the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

Police Sgt. Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News that two brothers apparently “made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them.”

Felty says that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he and his brother planned to kill their family members and then themselves.

The deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide, but Felty could not yet say who shot whom.

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Route 50
Fatal crash occurs at Red Hill Rd. and Route 50
There were no injuries.
Fire engulfs Parkersburg home
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Wheeling Police and Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle fire and multi-vehicle...
One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Wheeling

Latest News

Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Family killed in alleged murder-suicide pact between 2 brothers
Baylor players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in...
Baylor ends Gonzaga’s bid for perfect season with 86-70 victory
Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children