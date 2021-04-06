Advertisement

Car plunges off Calif. cliff, killing teacher and mother

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (CNN) - Both a teacher and her mother are dead after their car went over a cliff.

The crash happened on Saturday in the coastal California city of Bodega Bay.

The Mercury News says 41-year-old Elizabeth Correia and 64-year-old Maria Teixeira were killed.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Teixeira was driving.

The car entered the parking lot and, without slowing down, went over the cliff. The crash is under investigation.

Correia was a first-grade teacher. Her mother was the lead custodian at another elementary school.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Route 50
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Route 50 wreck
There were no injuries.
Fire engulfs Parkersburg home
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences
Wheeling Police and Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle fire and multi-vehicle...
One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Wheeling

Latest News

March Trivia Winners 2021
March Trivia Winners 2021
Forecast for April 6th
Forecast for April 6th
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months
Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Police arrest man who refused Disney temperature check and refused to leave
A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13