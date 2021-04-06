Delays expected on US 50, Neal Run and at Fairfax Street

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Neal Run OP Bridge and the Fairfax Street OP Bridges on US 50, located at milepost 6.24 (westbound), and milepost 6.99 (east and westbound) respectively, will be subject to a single lane closure on April 7-9, due to a bridge inspection, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The bridge inspections are expected between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. Motorists traveling on US 50, Neal Run (below the bridge) and Fairfax Street (below the bridge) should not experience any significant delays. However, they should reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the work schedule.

