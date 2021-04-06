Advertisement

Dr. Amy Acton roils US Senate race by saying she won’t run

Dr. Amy Acton addresses the media on March 26, 2020
Dr. Amy Acton addresses the media on March 26, 2020(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _

The former state health director who became the face of Ohio’s early pandemic response says she will not make a bid for a Republican-held U.S. Senate seat in the state.

Dr. Amy Acton announced her decision Tuesday. In a statement, the 55-year-old Democrat did not explain her decision but urged Ohioans to hold their political leaders accountable.

Acton gained visibility last year at the right hand of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine during televised daily virus briefings.

She became a folk hero and role model for Ohio girls but also a target of those opposed to the health restrictions she signed.

