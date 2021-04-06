House passes bill declaring Pepperoni Roll official food of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill was introduced in the West Virginia State Senate on Tuesday to declare the pepperoni roll as the official state food of West Virginia.

Often referred to as the “unofficial state food of West Virginia,” the resolution recognizes the significance of the pepperoni roll in the state, which is why it wants to designate it as the official state food.

The pepperoni roll was first created in Fairmont, around 1927 by Italian immigrant baker, Giuseppe “Joseph” Argiro. The pepperoni roll originated from Italian immigrants who worked in the coal mines and needed a simple lunch they could take with them into the mines, according to wvtourism.com.

This resolution was first introduced in the House on March 9, and passed in the house on Monday. Now, it is in the senate rules committee for further discussion.

