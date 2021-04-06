Advertisement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal first Netflix docuseries

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the...
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg.(Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Netflix series will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Tuesday its first series to hit the streaming service. The multi-episode docuseries, titled “Heart of Invictus,” is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron.

Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as executive producer on the series.

In a statement, producers said the series “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.”

It is the latest in a flurry of activity for the couple. The couple signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify. Prince Harry also has joined the corporate world as a leader with the employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc. The couple have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Route 50
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Route 50 wreck
There were no injuries.
Fire engulfs Parkersburg home
The suspect is still presumed at large.
UPDATE: Deputies searching for suspect in Easter Sunday murder
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences
Wheeling Police and Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle fire and multi-vehicle...
One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Wheeling

Latest News

March Trivia Winners 2021
March Trivia Winners 2021
Forecast for April 6th
Forecast for April 6th
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months
Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Police arrest man who refused Disney temperature check and refused to leave
A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13