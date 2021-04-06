Obituary: David Bardwell

David Bardwell, 70, of Cutler, Ohio passed away April 6, 2021 from Select Specialty Hospital in Newark, Ohio. He was born May 3, 1950 the son of the late Earl Dean and Mae Irene Acheson Bardwell.

He retired as a heavy equipment mechanic for NorthwestPipe on June 10, 2016. He loved old cars, especially Model T’s, spending time with his family at his river lot and building his sternwheeler.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Jackie Dull Bardwell of Cutler, OH; five children, Earl Bardwell of Cutler, OH, Ivadel (Casey) Bardwell-Sargent of Cutler, OH, Billy (Amber) Bardwell of St. Mary’s, WV, Ann (Shawn) Huck of Cutler, OH and Debbie (Barry Hanger) Bardwell of Vincent, OH; sisters, Sharron Stockman of Belton, MO, Linda (Al) Miller of Clinton, MO and Shirley Sucyan of Peculiar, MO; seven grandchildren, Daryl Sargent, Lilly Sargent, Morgan Bardwell, Allie Bardwell, Willie Hanger, Hunter Hanger and Branson Huck.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no services at this time.

