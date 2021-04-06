Obituary: Gladys I. Watson

Gladys I. Watson, 96, of Parkersburg died April 5, 2021 at Ohio Valley Health Care. She was born on October 16, 1924 in Wirt County and was the daughter of the late Carlos and Glenna Mullenax Watson.

She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1942 and the Camden Clark Nursing School in 1945. After graduating from Nursing School, Gladys went to work in private duty nursing for over 20 years and then retired from E.I. DuPont after 20 years of service. She was a member of the US Nurse Cadet Corp, Golden Horseshoe Alumni Association, Camden Clark Nurses Alumni Association, the First Presbyterian Church and Priscilla Circle.

She is survived by special friends, Sara Shepherd Stradley, Sharon Bell and Vicky Ellison.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Beatrice Fought, Alma Fought, Marie Young, Maggie Goodwin, Imogene “Tubby” Watson; brothers, Rex, Dock, Julius F. and Melvin Watson.

Funeral services will be Friday 3pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1341 Juliana Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 with Pastor Dave Kaufman officiating.

Burial will follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.

Visitation will be held Friday 1-3pm at the church.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Camden Clark Foundation.

