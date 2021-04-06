Advertisement

Obituary: James W. Cunningham

Published: Apr. 6, 2021
James W. Cunningham, 77, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Jim was born September 17, 1943 in New Matamoras, Ohio to James H. and Goldie P. {Moore} Cunningham.

He was a 1961 graduate of New Matamoras High School.

Jim married Patti Jane Ball on October 9, 1965.

He retired after 36 years as a plant superintendent for Connex, formerly Dravo Pipe. Currently he is the owner/operator of Relee Remodeling, Inc. Jim attended North Parkersburg Baptist.

Jim will be deeply missed by his wife of 55 years Patti Cunningham; daughters Michelle (Tom) Brown and Marcy (John) Kelley; grandchildren Ashley (David) Bright, Chase Brown, Cameron Coppernoll and Caleb Coppernoll; great-grandchild Ellie Jane Bright with another on the way; sister Joan Rossignol; brother Dean (Corliss) Cunningham and his beloved dog Rosie.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Robert Cunningham, Thelma Covert and Helen Dennis.

Friends may call Thursday, April 8th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.  Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Baumer officiating.

