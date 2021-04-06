Obituary: Melanie Ann Brandt

Melanie Ann Brandt, 74, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at The Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness.

She was born December 5, 1946 to Gordon P. and Betty J. Spies, the second of three children. She attended Harmar Elementary School and graduated from Marietta High School in 1965.

Melanie married the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) Brandt, on August 11, 1967. They enjoyed nearly 54 years of life together, raising three children, volunteering in their community, and traveling to visit family and friends.

In many ways, family was the most important part of her life. She spent many years doing crafts with her mother, sister, and daughter. This time together was very special for all of them, creating beautiful gift items and many memories along the way. As Melanie and her sister, Kathie, continued to craft, they began selling their items at various local craft shows. These two were inseparable, being both sisters and best friends – they even called their craft business Frick & Frack Creations.

Melanie and Kathie also enjoyed bowling. The sisters were part of a bowling league for nearly 40 years. They began bowling in Marietta, and for the last several years have been on a league bowling at Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg. She made many long-lasting friendships over the years with her bowling teammates, enjoying many laughs and special moments.

Melanie began her working career at Ohio Bell as a telephone operator after graduating from high school. Once she and Charlie started their family, she stayed home to raise their three children. Upon return to the workforce, she worked for both the Marietta and Parkersburg credit bureaus, eventually working for Charlie Wentz at his State Farm Insurance business. From there she retired in 2009.

In the years following retirement, Melanie stayed active. She volunteered at Norwood United Methodist Church, also filling the role of treasurer up until the time of her passing. She also enjoyed working with her Marietta High School Class Reunion Committee over the last many years. Melanie always enjoyed meeting up with her classmates for their monthly luncheons.

Melanie’s family was her core, and she absolutely loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her husband Charlie; children Charmel (Ron) Wesel of Marietta, OH, Christopher (Jessica) Brandt of Columbia, MO, and Chad (Jodie) Brandt of Marietta, OH; grandchildren Stephanie (Ben) Chatham of Mooresville, NC, Jennifer (Ryan) Genest of Charlotte, NC, Emily (Christopher) Shotwell of Lusby, MD, Eli (fiancé Jenna) Brandt of Columbia, MO, Jude and Helaina Brandt of Belpre, OH, and Dallas Brandt of Wilmington, NC; four great grandchildren; and sister Kathie (David) Lee.

Melanie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Paul Spies.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home – East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In keeping with her wishes, Memorial contributions may be made to Norwood UMC, 23 Colegate Dr., Marietta, OH 45750.

