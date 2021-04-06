Obituary: William M. Winderweedle Jr., (Bill)

William M. Winderweedle Jr., (Bill), 89 of Parkersburg, W.V. passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Dublin, GA., son of the late William M. Winderweedle Sr. and Pearl F. (Smith) Winderweedle. He was raised in Cochran GA. and graduated high school in Cedartown, GA.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was stationed in Hawaii during the Korean War.

He had been employed by Mid-East Aluminum in Dayton, N.J. and later retired from Ravens Metal Products of Elizabeth, W.V.

He was an active and faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Parkersburg where he served on the finance committee.

Bill is survived by his son, Alan K. Winderweedle (Donna) of Richmond, VA, two daughters, Jane D. Bonolis (Keith Candel) of Royal Oak, MD and Linda P. L’Esperance (Eric) of Littleton, NC: nine grandchildren: 11 great grandchildren and his brother Franklin Winderweedle (Patricia) of Dawson, GA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan A. Winderweedle.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church with retired Reverend Sue Jones officiating. Family visitation will be at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks for donations to be made to the general fund at First United Methodist Church of Parkersburg, 1001 Juliana St, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.