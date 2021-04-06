Advertisement

Wood County Relay for Life will be held in August

By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County’s Relay for Life is going to be later than usual this year.

On August 27th, Parkersburg City Park will be full of paper lanterns in memory or support of those impacted by cancer.

Event Lead Volunteer Carrie Pakozdi said the lanterns are a moving part of the event. “I just think that it’s a very powerful ceremony, a powerful thing to see, and it just drives a lot of what we’re there for home.”

Although the relay tackles a serious subject, it’s meant to be fun as well.

Pakozdi said, “The whole point is to celebrate and remember all of those we have lost as well as honoring those who are still fighting so we try to make it as upbeat and energetic as possible,”

The relay was a drive-thru last year due to Covid. Precautions this year are still evolving.

The event will be raising money for the American Cancer Society.

You can donate at www.relayforlife.org/woodwv

