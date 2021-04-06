Wood County Schools Art Show taking place at Parkersburg Art Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Art Show is taking place at the Parkersburg Art Center (PAC) through April 16. Admission is free and all artwork will be on display Tuesday - Saturday, 10 A.M. - 5 P.M. On April 8 and 15, hours will be extended to 7 P.M. to give families additional opportunities to see the exhibit.

The show features work from Wood County public school students in kindergarten through grade 12. It was coordinated by Kay Mason, art teacher at Jackson Middle School, Ashlee Beatty, Wood County Schools curriculum coordinator, and additional retired teachers. All pieces were selected by the art teachers at each school.

There will be a virtual awards ceremony held via Facebook Live on Friday, April 9.

The collection includes works of art in a variety of mediums, such as charcoal drawings, pen and ink drawings, pottery, paintings, and more, according to Jessie Siefert, PAC’s managing director.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.