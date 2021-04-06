Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces ‘Justice 4 All’ plan to eliminate state personal income tax

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is holding a summit on the state personal income tax bill.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced a fourth plan on how to eliminate the state personal income tax.

He has called it Justice 4 All and was outlining some of the initiatives during a summit Monday afternoon.

The summit has come on the heels of debate regarding West Virginia House Bill 3300, which is designed to eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

However, two of the three versions of this bill call to raise a number of taxes to help make up the difference – meaning under those versions you would pay more for goods and services.

“It’s not complicated,” Justice said about his latest plan. “I have given you a pathway that is so gentle, and it helps every single person.”

Under the Justice 4 All plan, the governor said sales tax would be raised by 1.9 percent, but he said that would result in nearly $52 million in rebate checks.

The governor said West Virginians would end up with more money in their pockets, saying there would be initially be a 50 percent income tax reduction to individuals and a 33 percent reduction to companies. He said that would create more job opportunities, especially with out-of-state companies looking to do business in West Virginia.

