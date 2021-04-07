Advertisement

6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the...
The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019.(Gray Media)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Six men were arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center, the attorney general’s office said.

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019. Two former counselors at the Manchester facility were charged with 82 counts of rape at that time, but the charges were dismissed last year in order to strengthen the wider investigation.

Both of them were arrested again Wednesday and charged with rape. Three others also were charged with rape, while the sixth was charged with being an accomplice to sexual assault. The allegations span from 1994 to 2005.

Meanwhile, more than 200 men and women have joined a civil lawsuit in the last year alleging they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Route 50
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Route 50 wreck
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is holding a summit on the state personal income tax bill.
Residents say yes to income tax repeal, no to raising other taxes
Deputies believe whoever is responsible is not from the Pomeroy, Ohio area.
Deputies search for suspect in Pomeroy murder, ask for public’s help
Marietta Riverfront Roar cancelled for another year

Latest News

George Cosenza 4/7/21
George Cosenza 4/7/21
Forecast for April 7th
Forecast for April 7th
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
LIVE: Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
The horse Queen Charlotte and the carriage driver Amanda Underwood were finishing the day with...
GRAPHIC: Dog attacks horse pulling carriage in North Carolina park