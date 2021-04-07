Car crash involving semi-truck on Fifth and Avery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One woman is taken to the hospital after a crash on Fifth and Avery at this morning.

Authorities say that the truck collided with car driven by an elderly woman.

The woman needed help in getting out of the car after the crash.

Parkersburg police say they did not need the jaws of life to get her out, but she was transported for medical attention.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

