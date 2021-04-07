Advertisement

House fire reported in Vienna

House fire in Vienna.
House fire in Vienna.(Vienna Fire Department)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire has been reported at 5513 4th Avenue in Vienna.

The fire occurred in a house and no injuries have been reported.

The Vienna and Williamstown Fire Departments responded. The fire began in the basement and there was heavy smoke coming from the front of the house when crews arrived. The fire has been put out, according to a Wood County 911 Center dispatcher.

No information has yet been provided about the cause of the fire.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide updates as additional details become available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Route 50
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Route 50 wreck
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on October 1, 2021.
DMV reminds customers about REAL ID and Driver’s License differences
Deputies believe whoever is responsible is not from the Pomeroy, Ohio area.
Deputies search for suspect in Pomeroy murder, ask for public’s help
Marietta Riverfront Roar cancelled for another year
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is holding a summit on the state personal income tax bill.
Residents say yes to income tax repeal, no to raising other taxes

Latest News

George Cosenza 4/7/21
George Cosenza 4/7/21
Forecast for April 7th
Forecast for April 7th
Children’s Listening Place continues work despite pandemic
Children’s Listening Place continues work despite pandemic
There is a helpful website and app you can use to follow current road construction.
Ohio Department of Transportation calls for caution during construction season