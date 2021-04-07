House fire reported in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire has been reported at 5513 4th Avenue in Vienna.

The fire occurred in a house and no injuries have been reported.

The Vienna and Williamstown Fire Departments responded. The fire began in the basement and there was heavy smoke coming from the front of the house when crews arrived. The fire has been put out, according to a Wood County 911 Center dispatcher.

No information has yet been provided about the cause of the fire.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide updates as additional details become available.

