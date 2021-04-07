Obituary: General J. Burnside

General J. Burnside, 74, of Spencer, died Monday, April 5, 2021, in the Roane General Hospital, Spencer, after a sudden illness.

He was born March 15, 1947, in Clay County the son of the late Russell and Maysel James Burnside.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Tommy and Branty Burnside; sisters, Freda Burnside, Glenna Starcher and Mary Tanner.

Survivors include two sons, Jay (Renee) Burnside of Spencer and Jeff (Bonnie) Burnside of Creston, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jessica Goyette, Garrett Burnside, Nicholas Burnside, Ruby Burnside and Jonathan Burnside; two great grandchildren, Jackson and Jacob Goyette; brothers, Elijah and Elisha Burnside both of Braxton County and Carlos Burnside of West Union; sister, Helen Harmer of Fredericktown, Ohio; brother-in-law, Charles Starcher of Reedy.

He was a retired machinist. He was proud of his grandchildren. His pastimes included hunting, fishing and tinkering.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor John Cummings officiating.

The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

