Obituary: James Lewis Ball

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
James Lewis Ball, AT1 (Ret), 93, of Ivydale, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the Braxton County Memorial Hospital, Gassaway.

He was born April 28, 1927, in Clay County, the son of the late J. Andrew and Beatice Smith Ball.

He was a graduate of Clay County High School and a retired U.S. Navy veteran, with 22 years, four months and one day of honorable service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roseman Ann Ball.

He is survived by several first cousins and other distant relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9 at the Boggs Cemetery, Big Otter. Funeral Honors will be accorded by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

