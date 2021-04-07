Advertisement

Obituary: Linda Doris Lauderman

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Doris Lauderman, 69, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Linda was born in Wood County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles G. and Doris Roth Caltrider.

Linda had been a registered nurse at the former St. Joseph’s Hospital and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Womens Missionary League.

She is survived by her son, Carlton Lauderman of Parkersburg; a sister, Melanie Drecksel (Ken) of Mt. Vernon, Washington; a brother, John Caltrider (Gina) of Texas; a sister-in-law, Elaine Caltrider of Apex, N.C.; and a step-sister, Tammy Burkey (Rusty) of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Caltrider.

Funeral services will be 11 A.M., Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3500 Broad St., Parkersburg. Pastor Roger Sayre will officiate and interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M., Thursday at the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg and at the church one hour before services.

A guest book is available for sharing condolences with the family at www.vaughanfh.com

